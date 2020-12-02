Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 293,594 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.56% of Allegheny Technologies worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

