Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 23,303 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,303 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

