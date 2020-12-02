Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pool worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pool by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $353.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.17. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

