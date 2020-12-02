Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 111,839 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,839 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Radian Group worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Radian Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Radian Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

