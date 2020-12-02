Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in VeriSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in VeriSign by 26.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

