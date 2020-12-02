Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,167 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 389,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

