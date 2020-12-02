Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

