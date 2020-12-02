Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

