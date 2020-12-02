Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 9,621 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Koppers worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at $577,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $583.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

