Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 25,239 Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in XP were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

XP stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

