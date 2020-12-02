Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 12,737 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. South State CORP. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

