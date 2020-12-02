Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

