Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $166.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

