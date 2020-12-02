Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.41% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,166 shares of company stock worth $1,462,188. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

