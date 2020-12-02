Federated Hermes Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.