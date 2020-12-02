Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

NYSE:MTH opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $696,610 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

