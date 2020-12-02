Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,883 shares of company stock valued at $87,078,843. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 143.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

