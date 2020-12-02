Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Chemours worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 87,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,859,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Chemours by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Chemours by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $26.07.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.