Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLRN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

In other news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

