Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.40% of Horace Mann Educators worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $48,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,151 shares of company stock worth $864,951. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

