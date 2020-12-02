Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,053.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 411.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,474 shares of company stock valued at $62,472,795. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.78.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $584.76 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $607.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,522.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

