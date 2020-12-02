Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

