Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Masimo by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.17 and its 200 day moving average is $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

