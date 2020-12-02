Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

