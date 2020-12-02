Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,570.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,157.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 399.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 227,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 181,691 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

