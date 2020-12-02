Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,510 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Palomar stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.60. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $157,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

