Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 41,210 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Inogen worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $780.32 million, a PE ratio of -391.96 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

