Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 14,460 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

