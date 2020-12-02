Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.61 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In related news, Director James Reid sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total value of $317,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $238,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,422,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,224 shares of company stock worth $59,802,689. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

