Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,581 and sold 93,097 shares valued at $7,218,883. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

