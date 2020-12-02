Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 49,342 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of SVMK worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,111,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Insiders sold a total of 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

