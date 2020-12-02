Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 112,688 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 36,468.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Workiva worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,202,450. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

