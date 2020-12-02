Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FMHS opened at $1.00 on Monday. Farmhouse has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get Farmhouse alerts:

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.