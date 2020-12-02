Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:FMHS opened at $1.00 on Monday. Farmhouse has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Farmhouse
