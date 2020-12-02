Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.71

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 7663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 993.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

