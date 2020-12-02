Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.