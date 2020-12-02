Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.05. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

