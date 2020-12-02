Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.