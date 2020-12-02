Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $908.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.51. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

