Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

TSE:ERO opened at C$21.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

