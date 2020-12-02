Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Autodesk, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.12.

ADSK opened at $279.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

