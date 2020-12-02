Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 145.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,963.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,976 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at $19,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 84,063.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 874,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,394 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.