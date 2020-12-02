Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,258 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $83,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Elastic by 10.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Elastic by 330.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 865,951 shares of company stock worth $91,339,318. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

