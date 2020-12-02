EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EH opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $722.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Get EHang alerts:

EH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised EHang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.