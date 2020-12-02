Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $608.50 million, a P/E ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

