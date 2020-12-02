e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $158,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,671. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

