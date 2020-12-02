Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Dycom Industries worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

