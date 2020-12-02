DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in DXC Technology by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

