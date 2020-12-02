DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.64 ($43.10).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €33.84 ($39.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.31 and a 200-day moving average of €32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.