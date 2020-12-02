Duluth (DLTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTH stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.97.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

