Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DCI opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

